Housing starts in December 2025 increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.404 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 6.2% above the revised November estimate of 1.322 million but is 7.3% below the December 2024 rate of 1.514 million. Single-family housing grew to a rate of 981,000, which is 4.1% above the revised November figure of 942,000.