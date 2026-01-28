Artificial intelligence remains a top priority for community financial institutions in 2026, with cybersecurity and digital assets also areas of focus, according to a new survey by software solutions provider CSI.

The firm surveyed executives at banks and credit unions with less than $10 billion in assets about their business and technology plans in 2026. More than four in five respondents (85%) said they are optimistic about the future of community banking, while most (92%) said their institutions are growing their customer base. At the same time, 91% believe bank branches will continue to be relevant for the next 10 years, up from 86% last year.

AI was cited as the issue most likely to matter most to community institutions in 2026, followed by cybersecurity and data privacy. Half of respondents also named AI the top technology trend, but 20% cited cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as the top trend. Asked about the biggest obstacles to expanding their institutions’ commercial portfolios, the top answers included technology limitations or integration gaps, competition from fintech or alternative lenders, and regulatory uncertainty or compliance burdens.