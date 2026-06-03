New orders for manufactured goods in April, up five of the last six months, increased $30.1 billion or 4.8% to $662.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. This followed a 1.8% increase in March.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April, up two consecutive months, increased $25.7 billion or 8.0% to $346.2 billion, up from the previously published 7.9% increase. This followed a 1.3% March increase. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $23.3 billion or 21.6% to $131.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $4.4 billion or 1.4% to $316.5 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in April, up seven of the last eight months, increased $1.9 billion or 0.6% to $324.5 billion, up from the previously published 0.5% increase. This followed a 0.8% March increase. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $0.9 billion or 0.8%, to $107.8 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, up five consecutive months, increased to $4.4 billion or 1.4% to $316.5 billion.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in April, up twenty-one of the last twenty-two months, increased $26.8 billion or 1.7% to $1,569.0 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% March increase. Transportation equipment, up eight of the last nine months, led the increase, $23.2 billion or 2.4% to $993.1 billion

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in April, up seven consecutive months, increased $1.7 billion or 0.3% to $598.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% March increase. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $0.7 billion or 0.4%, to $189.9 billion. Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods, up three consecutive months, increased $0.7 billion or 0.2% to $360.2 billion.

Read the Census release.