While still wary about inflation and trade tensions, a majority of U.S. business owners are planning to expand their companies and make investments in 2026, according to a new survey by the New Jersey-based Provident Bank.

The survey found that more than 50% of business owners believe the U.S. economy will be in a better position this year, and more than 60% expect their own businesses to be in better shape. Seventy percent of businesses plan to increase capital expenditures in 2026, up from 68% last year.

At the same time, 57% of businesses plan to increase hiring, up from 53% last year. Hiring plans more than doubled, with 17% of owners planning a “significant increase” in staff, compared to 8% a year ago.

Provident Bank also found increased interest in artificial intelligence, with 58% of businesses already using or planning to adopt AI tools in 2026.