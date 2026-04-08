The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued a joint advisory with other federal agencies warning critical infrastructure to be on heightened alert for cyberattacks related to the Iranian conflict.

The advisory warns utility companies and other infrastructure of “ongoing cyber exploitation targeting internet-connected operational technology devices.” While financial institutions are not among the industries listed in the advisory, it notes that disruptions could result in financial losses.

The agencies recommend organizations “review the tactics, techniques and procedures and indicators of compromise in this advisory for indications of current or historical activity on their networks and apply the recommendations in this advisory to reduce the risk of compromise.”