The Federal Reserve today proposed a new rule to let banks and credit unions use intermediaries to send transfers through the FedNow payments service, which would allow for cross-border payments.

FedNow participants are currently not allowed to use intermediaries other than Reserve Banks. As a result, U.S. banks are unable to send payments to banks outside the country, according to the proposed rule.

The Fed is proposing to amend its regulations to allow the use of intermediaries that are not Reserve Banks, which would facilitate cross-border transactions. The proposed changes would align FedNow with the Fedwire Funds Service, which has permitted intermediaries for decades, according to the proposal.

The Fed is seeking public input on the proposed amendments. Comments are due within 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.