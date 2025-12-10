Efforts to include the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act in the annual defense authorization bill failed, making chances for passage this year much less likely.

The ROAD to Housing Act — a package of bills aimed at improving housing affordability — passed the Senate Banking Committee unanimously earlier this year. However, House Republicans opposed attaching it to the defense bill, arguing they should have a say in shaping housing policy.

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, confirmed that the House will take up housing legislation next year. “In 2026, we look forward to working with our Senate colleagues to deliver a bill that reflects both chambers’ views and expands affordable options for homeowners and renters,” Hill said.