The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.38% this week, up from 6.22% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.65%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.75%, up from 5.54% last week. A year ago, the rate was 5.89%.
GAO reports little progress in federal coordination in fighting scams
Nearly a year after the Government Accountability Office proposed a government-wide strategy for countering scams, most agencies have either not implemented its recommendations or said they disagreed with some of the conclusions, according to a recent update to...