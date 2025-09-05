The U.S. economy added 22,000 nonfarm jobs in August, the Labor Department said. A job gain in health care was partially offset by losses in the federal government and in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. The unemployment rate was little changed since the previous month at 4.3%. The labor force participation rate also was little changed at 62.3%.
ABA-backed bill to ban abusive trigger leads signed into law
President Trump signed into law a bill prohibiting credit reporting firms from selling mortgage applicant information to lenders who then barrage those same consumers with unwanted solicitations.