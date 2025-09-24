In the wake of the summer’s Genius Act, many banks and nonbanks have announced new stablecoin initiatives. Another digital asset — tokenized deposits — may meet needs similar to stablecoins, but the two asset types have significantly different features based on their underlying designs. On this episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA experts Brooke Ybarra and Yikai Wang discuss:

The key differences between stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

Risks that widespread payment stablecoin adoption poses to community bank lending.

Use cases for payment stablecoins (and areas where hype might exceed value).

How U.S. banks are approaching stablecoin and tokenized deposit pilots.

In this episode