The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today announced that it will postpone reporting requirements of the anti-money laundering regulations for the residential real estate transfers rule until March 1, 2026.

The RRE rule requires certain professionals involved in real estate closings and settlements to submit reports to FinCEN regarding certain non-financed transfers of residential real estate to legal entities or trusts. The reporting requirements were scheduled to take effect Dec. 1. However, in a statement, the agency said postponing the reporting requirements will give industry more time to comply and is consistent with the Trump administration’s agenda to reduce compliance burden. Although reporting will not be required until March 1, 2026, FinCEN also published the new RRE reporting form today.

To implement the extension, FinCEN issued a temporary order granting exemptive relief from the reporting requirements. In the interim, any real estate geographic targeting orders will remain in effect.