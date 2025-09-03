The Federal Reserve today announced that it will host a conference on payments innovation on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The conference will bring together a range of interested parties to discuss how to further innovate and improve the payments system, according to the Fed.

The conference will feature panel discussions on several aspects of payments innovation, including the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance; emerging stablecoin use cases and business models; the intersection of artificial intelligence and payments; and the tokenization of financial products and services. It will be livestreamed at federalreserve.gov, with additional details to be announced in the future.