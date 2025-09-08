Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.8% in July, the Federal Reserve reported. Nonrevolving debt — the category that includes auto loans and student loans — increased at an annual rate of 1.8%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 9.7%.
Treasury sanctions Southeast Asian centers involved in alleged cyber scams
OFAC implemented sanctions against a network of alleged Southeast Asian scam centers that steal billions of dollars from U.S. residents using forced labor and violence.