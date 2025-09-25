Credit conditions are expected to soften over the next six months as the labor market weakens and inflation persists, according to the American Bankers Association’s latest Credit Conditions Index released today.

ABA’s Credit Conditions Index is a suite of indices derived from the quarterly outlook for credit markets produced by ABA’s Economic Advisory Committee. The EAC includes chief economists from North America’s largest banks. Readings above 50 indicate that, on net, bank economists expect business and household credit conditions to improve, while readings below 50 indicate an expected deterioration. The bank economists were surveyed on Sept. 23.

After entering expansionary territory at the end of 2024, the ABA Credit Conditions Index registered 34.4 in Q3 2025. This is the third consecutive quarter the index has come in below the neutral threshold of 50 — signaling expectations of tightening credit conditions over the next six months. While EAC economists currently estimate a 27.5% probability of a recession in 2025, their forecast is more consistent with a “growth pause” scenario characterized by real GDP growth around 1% and sluggish job gains.

“While economic growth is expected to remain positive, a softening labor market and an inflation rate above the Fed’s target will weigh on credit conditions,” said ABA Chief Economist Sayee Srinivasan. “‘On the positive side, the recent rate cut and anticipated additional cuts over the next few quarters should mitigate some of these headwinds. However, slower economic growth and higher inflation could disproportionately impact credit quality for smaller businesses and lower-income consumers.”

For the third quarter release: