Home prices increased 1.9% in June compared to the same month a year ago, down from a 2.3% rise the previous month, according to the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index. The 10-city composite rose 2.6% year over year. The 20-city composite increased 1.9% year over year. New York City reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with a 7% increase, followed by Chicago and Cleveland, at 6.1% and 4.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices fell 0.2% in June compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 2.9% in the second quarter of 2025 from the same time period last year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.