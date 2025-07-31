A White House task force yesterday released a report on strategies to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital assets, including policy recommendations for expanding banking access for cryptocurrency activities.

The 166-page report by the Working Group on Digital Asset Markets explores ways to expand implementation of the technology while guarding against the use of crypto in illegal activities. A chapter in the report is dedicated to banking and digital assets, containing several policy recommendations. They include:

More clarity and transparency regarding the process for eligible institutions to obtain a bank charter or a Federal Reserve Bank master account.

Clarifying or expanding the permissible digital asset activities in which banks may engage, consistent with applicable law.

Rescinding Federal Reserve guidance on state bank permissible activities [Section 9(13) Policy Guidance and 12 C.F.R. § 208.112] to ensure those banks “are permitted to explore innovative banking technologies and products.”

Have the banking agencies develop guidance and best practices that are “technically sound and principles-based.”

Ensure that banking agency best practices or guidance on risk management and bank engagement are “technology-neutral and that expectations regarding offering banking services do not discriminate against lawful businesses solely due to their industry.”