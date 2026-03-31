The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today finalized a rule to rescind the agency’s updated recovery planning guidelines for banks with at least $100 billion in assets.

In late 2024, the OCC issued a final rule to expand its enforceable recovery planning guidelines to national banks, federal savings associations and federal branches with at least $100 billion in assets, down from the previous limit of $250 billion. The rule also created a new provision requiring covered banks to test their overall recovery plans to ensure that those plans will be effective during periods of severe stress.

The OCC last year proposed rescinding the guidance as part of a Trump administration effort to eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens. The decision became official in a final rule issued today.

“Recovery planning guidelines that require large banks to engage in prescriptive planning activities do little to improve their ability to manage through stress and distract from the real work of running a safe and sound institution,” Comptroller Jonathan Gould said in a statement. “Rescinding these guidelines helps ensure the banks we supervise can focus their resources on serving their customers and communities.”