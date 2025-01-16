President-election Trump today nominated Bill Pulte as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Pulte is CEO of private equity firm Pulte Capital Partners and a philanthropist. His grandfather Bill Pulte is the founder of the home construction company Pulte Holmes.

Current FHFA Director Sandra Thompson previously announced her plans to step down before Trump takes office. Among other things, FHFA regulates Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

During a 2024 interview on Fox Business, Pulte blamed regulation and the lack of housing supply for driving up home prices.

“Until we increase supply, whether it comes from old homes… or new homes, you’re going to have these prices go up,” he said. “And if we don’t do something with regulation, and we don’t cut some of these regulations, I think you will see prices go way higher.”