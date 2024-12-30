With numerous lawsuits on industry regulations and aggressive actions by regulators to issue rules before the end of the year, your ABA Banking Journal editorial team has had an incredibly busy year. Our team published 1,385 short Newsbytes stories (a 21% increase from 2023!), as well as numerous web and print features, to keep the industry informed. We also launched our flagship ABA Daily Newsbytes email on a new platform that deepened reader engagement with the Banking Journal. The result was a dramatic increase in our reader engagement numbers, with pageviews up 77% in 2024 compared to the year prior.

Presented here are the top 10 most-read items published on the Banking Journal website this year. Thank you for being loyal readers in 2024 — and feel free to let us know how we can better serve you in 2025 by emailing [email protected]. We wish you a happy new year!

— THE EDITORS