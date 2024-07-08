The update to ABA Daily Newsbytes launches tomorrow. The update—a first in more than 20 years—to the American Bankers Association’s flagship email publication will improve users’ mobile experience and provide less scrolling and shorter story summaries with links to in-depth articles powered by the expertise of the ABA Banking Journal.

In addition to the critical information and resources readers rely on to stay up to date with banking’s fast-changing regulatory, policy and compliance news, ABA’s new newsletter platform learns topic preferences based on reader click history. There always will be “must-read” news that rises to the top for all readers, but much of the news in each day’s issue will be organized based on your individual areas of interest. Our goal is to continually improve members’ convenience and the user experience. While the format of the newsletter will change, the quality and quantity of news will not.

Members do not need to do anything to make the switch. Moving to the new platform, however, may cause some banks’ email firewalls to block Newsbytes or flag it as spam. If Newsbytes doesn’t come through as scheduled tomorrow, it may have been redirected to email junk or spam folders. Readers can contact newsbytes@aba.com to help with any delivery problems or questions.