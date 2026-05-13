The House Financial Services Committee today advanced two bills supported by the American Bankers Association as part of a package of proposed legislation on topics ranging from fighting scams to artificial intelligence. Both bills passed by unanimous vote.

H.R. 8278, or Futures Act, sponsored by Reps. Martin Stutzman (R-Ind.) and Bill Foster (D-Ill.), would require financial regulatory agencies to assess how their existing technological systems prevent them from conducting real-time supervision of financial entities. They would also be required to identify any challenges created by procurement rules, and to report to Congress on what technological improvements they intend to make and the cost.

H.R. 2978, or GUARD Act, sponsored by Rep. Zachary Nunn (R-Ga.), would expand the ability of state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to use existing federal grant funding to investigate elder financial fraud, romance scams and other forms of financial crime. It also strengthens coordination between financial institutions and law enforcement, supports the use of blockchain tracing and emerging technology tools, and requires federal agencies to produce more comprehensive reporting on the scale and drivers of scams and fraud in the U.S.

The committee also advanced four other bills: