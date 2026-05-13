The House Financial Services Committee today advanced two bills supported by the American Bankers Association as part of a package of proposed legislation on topics ranging from fighting scams to artificial intelligence. Both bills passed by unanimous vote.
H.R. 8278, or Futures Act, sponsored by Reps. Martin Stutzman (R-Ind.) and Bill Foster (D-Ill.), would require financial regulatory agencies to assess how their existing technological systems prevent them from conducting real-time supervision of financial entities. They would also be required to identify any challenges created by procurement rules, and to report to Congress on what technological improvements they intend to make and the cost.
H.R. 2978, or GUARD Act, sponsored by Rep. Zachary Nunn (R-Ga.), would expand the ability of state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to use existing federal grant funding to investigate elder financial fraud, romance scams and other forms of financial crime. It also strengthens coordination between financial institutions and law enforcement, supports the use of blockchain tracing and emerging technology tools, and requires federal agencies to produce more comprehensive reporting on the scale and drivers of scams and fraud in the U.S.
The committee also advanced four other bills:
- H.R. 2152, or AI Plan Act, would mandate the creation of a strategy to defend against the economic and national security risks posed by the use of AI in financial crimes.
- H.R. 4801, the Unleashing AI Innovation in Financial Services Act, which would establish a regulatory sandbox for individuals to experiment with AI without expectations of enforcement actions.
- H.R. 5396, the Price Stability Act of 2025, which would end the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of ensuring maximum employment and price stability, instead directing it to focus on the former.
- H.R. 8671, the Bank Fraud Technology Advancement Act of 2026, which would require banking agencies to conduct a study on the use of advanced technologies in fraud detection and prevention, with particular attention to community financial institutions.