As we approach the end of 2025 and the dawn of a new year, we’re counting down the most-read features on the ABA Banking Journal website this year. Thank you for reading and we wish you a happy new year!

—THE EDITORS

10. As Congress weighed the Genius Act this summer, an ABA Data Bank post from Jeff Huther and Yikai Wang explored some of the fundamental effects stablecoins could have on borrowing costs for governments, businesses and households.

9. Chief risk officers in 2025 faced greater non-financial risks while facing bottom-line pressure. John Hintze took a look at the profile of today’s CRO job.

8. ABA’s Joshua Hubbard and Uche Obiora addressed the intersection of stablecoins, crypto and quantum computing risks.

7. From 2023 to 2024, with the help of ABA’s anti-fraud education campaigns, Kish Bank saw customer losses to fraud drop by 94%. Marlee Ribnick explains how.

6. With the checking account remaining at core of bank products, Mark Gibson provided insights on how different customers use checking to solve different problems — and how marketers can capitalize on those differences.

5. Gibson’s preview of bank marketing trends covered marketers’ goal of deposit growth, fueled by new customer acquisition, deepening existing customer relationships and improved retention.

4. The inaugural episode of the ABA Fraudcast with host Paul Benda, which featured a community bank’s response to a mass text scam, drew wide attention from listeners.

3. Celebrating 100 years of the ABA Foundation, Executive Director Lindsay Torrico offered five tips for bankers to kick off a new century of community engagement impact.

2. A 2025 compliance issues preview in ABA Risk and Compliance magazine by Carl Pry, CRCM, captured the attention of compliance and risk professionals.

1. Our feature on “First Amendment audits,” including tips from bankers in Kansas and Missouri targeted by a so-called auditor filming encounters with bank employees on a phone, was the most-read article of the year. A related podcast shared similar insights on how to navigate this kind of situation on or adjacent to bank premises.