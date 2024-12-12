The House GOP steering committee has endorsed Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) to chair the House Financial Services Committee in the next Congress, Axios reported today. If ratified by the House Republican Conference, Hill would succeed current Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who is leaving Congress at the end of his current term.

Hill is currently vice chairman of the committee as well as chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion. Before joining Congress, he was founder and CEO of Delta Trust and Banking Corp. Hill in November laid out a multi-part plan to “make banking great again” and spoke with IntraFi’s Banking with Interest podcast about his proposals.

In related news, House Democrats announced yesterday that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) will continue to serve as the committee’s ranking member in the next Congress.