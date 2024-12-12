The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $16.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported today. Q2 trading revenue was $263 million, or 1.6%, more than in the previous quarter and $3.3 billion, or 25%, more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,225 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 88.1% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.