Middle market businesses don’t get the attention of the Fortune 500 or the love that small businesses get from policymakers, but these firms are still critical to the economy — accounting for a third of private-sector GDP and employing up to 50 million Americans. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Agri-Access — KeyBank commercial bank president Ken Gavrity discusses the outlook for the middle market, defined as businesses with annual revenues of $10 million to $1 billion. Among other topics, Gavrity discusses:
- Why middle market business leaders have grown more positive this fall about the outlook.
- How middle market firms’ cost control and resilience-building during the inflationary period position them well as rates begin to come down.
- The improvement in the talent outlook for middle market firms.
- How middle market businesses are prepared to capitalize on the efficiencies, including automation and AI, that they instilled in the past few years.
- How KeyBank integrates its commercial payments business with its middle market services.
