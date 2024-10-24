The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.54% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.44%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.79%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.71%, up from last week when it averaged 5.63%. A year ago, the rate was 7.03%.

