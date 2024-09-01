SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY JACK HENRY

For traditional banks, the imperative to modernize digital offerings is not just about staying relevant. It’s about survival.

According to an American Bankers Association survey, nearly 80% of adults in the U.S. prefer banking through mobile apps or websites, and 61% of consumers are open to switching to a digital-only provider to get a better digital banking experience.

Those statistics alone should be enough to motivate you to critically assess the digital banking experience you’re providing for your customers. But that’s just the beginning: your accountholders aren’t the only ones affected by outdated back-office processes and technology. Your bank’s support teams also struggle, resulting in decreased morale and higher employee turnover rates.

What Do You Stand to Gain From a Digital Transformation?

With so much at stake, it’s more important than ever to make sure your digital banking solution can keep up with your customers’ evolving needs. If it can’t, making a change to your digital strategy could help. According to a study from Cornerstone Advisors, banks focusing on a digital transformation strategy have seen decreases in operational expenses, improvements in accountholder retention, and deposit and loan account opening productivity.

Need more evidence? Consider the following seven benefits that come from providing a modern digital banking experience.

Enhanced customer attraction and retention.

One of the most immediate and visible costs of not offering a modern digital banking experience is the loss of customers. Digital banks win business by focusing on user experience and product simplicity – something traditional banks often struggle to match. If you don’t prioritize digital innovation, you risk a significant portion of your customer base defecting to more agile competitors. By providing a superior digital banking experience, you can enhance customer retention and attract new clients. Digital transformation strategies have been shown to significantly improve accountholder retention. A modern, intuitive digital platform can create a loyal customer base, reducing churn and increasing lifetime value. Increased revenue and growth opportunities.

Extended periods of higher interest rates have resulted in tighter net interest margins across the financial services industry, making it harder for banks to grow revenue. Without modern digital solutions, it could be difficult to cut costs or improve operational efficiencies, which directly impacts your bottom line. The primary goal of digital transformation is to boost revenue. A modern digital banking experience can open new revenue streams through innovative products and services tailored to your customers’ needs. And by providing a platform that is easy to navigate and use, you can increase the uptake of products, such as loans and deposits, driving growth and profitability. Improved operational efficiency and reduced costs.

Banks spend a staggering 70% of their IT budgets on maintaining legacy systems. This leaves little room for innovation and new feature development. The high cost of maintaining outdated technology not only drains financial resources, but also limits your ability to respond quickly to market demands and customer needs. By automating processes, leveraging data analytics, and utilizing modern digital tools, you can streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and cut costs. This efficiency boosts profitability and frees resources to invest in further innovation and customer-centric initiatives. Accelerated time-to-market for new features.

With the right digital strategy, you can bring new features to market more quickly. Open APIs and publicly available documentation are key enablers of this shift toward faster innovation. These technologies allow for seamless integration with third-party services, rapid development of new functionalities, and swift deployment, ensuring that you can meet customer demands in a timely manner. Broader appeal across generations.

The projected growth of digital banking users in the United States to nearly 217 million by 2025 highlights a clear trend towards digital adoption. Although mobile banking is not solely for younger generations (91% of Gen Xers and 79% of baby boomers also use the technology), younger consumers are particularly drawn to seamless, intuitive digital experiences. By delivering this experience, you can cater to the preferences of different age groups, ensuring widespread adoption and satisfaction. Lower customer friction and a positive user experience.

Banks often suffer from fragmented and cumbersome digital experiences that frustrate users, leading to increased customer friction, lower satisfaction, and higher turnover rates. In a competitive market, poor user experience is a significant disadvantage that can erode customer loyalty and trust. Providing a modern digital banking experience substantially reduces customer friction and enhances the user experience. Intuitive, user-friendly platforms streamline interactions, making it easier for customers to perform transactions, access information, and manage their finances. This seamless experience minimizes frustration and boosts satisfaction, leading to higher customer retention and loyalty. Additionally, modern digital tools enable personalized services that cater to individual needs and preferences, which further enriches the user experience. By eliminating the complexities and inefficiencies of traditional banking processes, a modern digital experience gives customers greater convenience and control, fostering a positive relationship with the bank. Greater productivity and innovation.

The absence of modern digital banking offerings can significantly hamper the productivity and innovation of your personnel. When employees are bogged down by outdated, inefficient systems that require manual intervention and lack the seamless integration of modern tools, they’re forced to spend valuable time on routine tasks. This can stifle creativity and innovation, as personnel are unable to focus on strategic initiatives or explore new ideas. Relying on legacy systems creates a rigid environment where adapting to new market trends and customer demands becomes challenging, ultimately diminishing your ability to stay competitive and innovate effectively. Conversely, digital transformation fosters a culture of innovation within financial institutions. Banks that embrace digital tools and strategies report improvements in deposit and loan account opening productivity. By adopting agile practices and leveraging technology, you can continually enhance your offerings, stay ahead of industry trends, and meet evolving customer expectations.

Take Strategic Steps to Facilitate Your Digital Transformation

In an era where digital experiences define consumer preferences and behaviors, you cannot afford to lag in digital innovation.

Rethinking your digital experience and adopting a modern technology strategy can help ensure your digital banking solution is the right one to help you meet your organizational goals. And that’s the key to meeting the evolving needs of today’s consumers … and securing your position in the competitive financial services landscape of the future.

To fully reap the benefits of a modern digital banking experience, you must take strategic steps toward digital transformation. But where do you begin?

Start by evaluating your current digital banking solution in several key areas, including platform structure, data and analytics, and adoption and monetization potential, among others. In Rethinking Your Digital Banking Solution: 7 Key Factors, you can explore, in-depth, seven critical factors to evaluate when assessing your current digital banking solution.