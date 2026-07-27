The percentage of bank boards with expertise in mergers and acquisitions has grown in the past year as the regulatory environment has become more favorable to such activity, according to a new survey on bank governance by Bank Director and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. The survey also found a growing number of boards exploring artificial intelligence.

Roughly 44% of bank boards reported having expertise in M&A in 2026, up 10% from the previous year, Bank Director reported. Still, the top skill sets sought in board directors remained largely unchanged, with 91% of boards reporting expertise in finance and accounting, 87% in auditing, 69% in real estate, and 51% in legal.

Twenty-one percent of bank boards said they have a director with AI expertise. Nearly half of boards have discussed AI risks. Relatively few respondents said AI tools were being used in board meetings, such as using AI to prepare meeting minutes (26%) or transcribe board discussions (22%).

Other findings: