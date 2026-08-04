In a joint letter, 50 state and territorial attorneys general said they support a Federal Communications Commission proposal to bolster “know your customer” obligations for voice service providers that originate calls, arguing that stronger requirements will help fight fraud and scams.

The FCC has proposed strengthening KYC rules to require originating providers to collect a robust set of information from business callers before allowing those callers access to a provider’s network. The American Bankers Association is among the groups that support the proposal, sharing data showing some providers fail to adequately investigate the companies using their networks, which facilitates fraud.

The attorneys general said that the FCC should ensure that originating providers conduct business only with entities that they know are legitimate and are engaged in legitimate business practices.

“As principal gatekeepers to the U.S. communications network, originating providers are best positioned to scrutinize those who seek entry to the network primarily to profit from harm caused to the network and our constituent consumers,” they said. “The U.S. communications network should be a place for efficiency, but not for shortcuts.”

The attorneys general also urged the FCC to require providers to understand their customers’ business practices and reputations, to hold providers of all sizes to KYC standards, and to mandate that providers collect additional information on high-risk customers.