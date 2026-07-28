The American Bankers Association highlighted the dozens of bankers who wrote to the Federal Communications Commission in support of stronger “know your customer” requirements for voice service providers that originate calls, in a “reply” comment submitted by the association to the FCC on Monday.

The commission has proposed a rule to require originating providers to collect a robust set of information from business callers before allowing the caller access to the provider’s network.

“The status quo is not acceptable,” ABA said in calling for stronger KYC requirements for originating providers. “Numerous bankers submitted comments that describe the scope of the problem and the need for stronger customer due diligence practices by originating providers.”

ABA’s reply comment also cited new data the association obtained that show illegal calls continue to be pervasive. During the first six months of 2026, an ABA consultant analyzed calls illegally spoofing 226 toll-free numbers that belong to 65 financial institutions and healthcare organizations. The data show that an estimated 9 million illegally spoofed calls were “signed” by originating providers — that is, the originating provider attested that the call was legitimate.

ABA previously submitted an initial comment that agreed with the FCC’s proposal to require originating providers to collect a robust set of information from business callers — including name, physical address, alternate phone number, corporate formation records and intended use of the provider’s phone service — before the provider allows the caller to originate calls on the provider’s network.