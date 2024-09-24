The cumulative trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and savings associations was $15.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reported today. Q2 trading revenue was $218 million, or 1.4%, more than in the previous quarter and $2.2 billion, or 16%, more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,231 insured U.S. national and state commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives, with four banks holding 88.1% of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, according to the OCC.