The Federal Housing Finance Agency today released an online risk analysis tool that provides geographic estimates for physical risks from various types of natural disasters as well as nationwide data on housing and the mortgage market. The Mortgage Loan and Natural Disaster Dashboard is intended to give property owners, community leaders, financial institutions policymakers and other stakeholders better insight into which areas of the country are most likely to incur greater damages from natural hazards, the agency said in a statement.

“Climate risks, especially natural disasters, pose a serious threat to housing and other critical infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable communities,” FHFA Director Sandra Thompson said. “Providing geographic information on disasters as well as concentrated exposures of loans acquired by our regulated entities can help policymakers and the industry develop solutions to better safeguard those communities from the impact of future catastrophes.”

The dashboard uses data from three public sources, including the FHFA’s Duty to Serve High-Needs Rural Areas data, according to the agency. Dashboard users can view national mortgage data at the Census-tract level overlaid with expected annual damages for 18 different natural disasters.