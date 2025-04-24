In a video message, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told students across the U.S. that their participation today in Teach Children to Save Day represents their first step toward wise money management, “something that will benefit you throughout your entire life.”

The American Bankers Association Foundation’s Teach Children to Save campaign is a centerpiece of the banking industry’s longstanding commitment to youth financial education. Participating banker volunteers will deliver financial lessons to students through a combination of community events, virtual presentations, social media engagement and in-branch resources. Since last year, more than 1,000 banks of all sizes and charters hosted Teach Children to Save events, reaching more than 523,065 students.

This year, the Treasury Department partnered with the ABA Foundation to promote the event as part of Financial Literacy Month in April. Bessent, in a video posted on X and shared with students, spoke about the need to learn good money management skills.

“When I was growing up, I went through a period of financial hardship that taught me the importance of becoming financially literate early,” Bessent said. “Whether it’s saving for a rainy day or educating yourself on the many tools available for you to start investing in building wealth, financial literacy will make all the difference in your future. That’s why programs like Teach Children to Save are so important. They help set you on the path to financial independence.”

Bessent also encouraged students to continue their financial education journeys after today.

“Keep saving and investing. Stay curious, and know that the choices you make now will lay the foundation for your future,” he said.

Banks can register online for all of the ABA Foundation financial education programs including Teach Children to Save.