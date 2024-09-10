The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve and FDIC will hold an Ask the Regulators webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. EDT on arrangements between banks and third-party financial technology providers. Specifically, the agencies will discuss their recent joint statement on third-party risks and their joint request for comment on the use of bank-fintech arrangements to provide banking services and products.

During the webinar, staff from the three agencies will share information on potential third-party risks of bank arrangements, discuss examples of effective risk management practices, and highlight relevant existing requirements and supervisory expectations, according to a joint statement. They will also highlight the specific areas of questions noted in the request for information.

The webinar will include a Q&A session. Participants must submit questions in advance via email at [email protected]. Panelists will give priority to questions received by Tuesday, Sept. 17.