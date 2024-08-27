Most small business owners are optimistic about the future of their businesses and say their companies have grown, according to a new survey by U.S. Bank. Nearly nine out of 10 small business owner respondents (87%) expressed optimism about the future, while roughly three in four (73%) said their businesses have grown. That growth came despite more than half (52%) saying they have faced labor shortages and more than three quarters (77%) saying they have faced an increasingly competitive labor market.

Top stressors for small business owners include competition, economic environment, inflation and the increased costs of materials and supplies, supply chain disruptions and obtaining enough funding to support their business. Nearly half of owners (49%) say their top stressors are delaying their ability to grow their business at the rate they wanted.