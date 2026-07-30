The Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today issued a revised compliance guide for the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework, reflecting changes that took effect in July.

The banking agencies updated the CBLR framework earlier this year to encourage more community banks to use it. The revised compliance guide is intended to help qualifying community banks understand the optional framework.

The final rule lowered the CBLR requirement from 9% to 8% and extended the grace period for banks that temporarily fall out of compliance from two quarters to four quarters. According to the OCC, approximately 95% of community banks could benefit from the framework, and the changes could free up an estimated $64 billion to support additional lending.