The American Bankers Association and the Ohio Bankers League have released a new ad encouraging Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) to continue his efforts to enact policies that help banks better serve their customers and communities and spur economic growth.

“Senator Jon Husted is fighting hard for policies that make life more affordable in Ohio communities and across the country,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “His work is making a real difference for families, workers and small businesses, and we encourage him to keep advocating for policies that create jobs and strengthen local economies.”

“Senator Husted has been a strong voice for policies that lead to more jobs, higher take-home pay and greater investment in our communities,” said Ohio Bankers League President and CEO Michael Adelman. “We’re proud to partner with ABA to highlight his leadership and to urge Ohioans to thank Senator Husted and ask him to keep fighting for a stronger economy.”

The ad is now airing in Ohio.