More than 37 million health savings accounts existed at the end of 2023, providing coverage to more than 61 million Americans, according to a new survey by Devenir and the American Bankers Association’s HSA Council. The survey found that millennials continue to be major users of HSAs, with 30% of accounts held by people in their 30s.

Account holders ages 55 or older had accumulated more than $52 billion in their accounts at the end of 2023, which was a 20% increase from the previous year, according to the survey. The average account balance for the age group was $5,739. At the same time, 68% of HSA holders live in a zip code with a median household income of less than $100,000.