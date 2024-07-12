European Union adopts new limits on artificial intelligence
The European Union has adopted what it characterizes as the world’s first comprehensive law on artificial intelligence, which bans some uses of the technology while regulating others.
Two-thirds of U.S. bank senior executives are confident in their banks’ growth prospects, with three in five saying they plan to increase headcount in the next year, according to a new survey by KPMG.
Federal banking regulators released the 2024 list of distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle-income geographies eligible to receive CRA consideration.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 3.2% in July compared to the month prior, landing at 66, according to preliminary results for the month.
The Producer Price Index increased 0.2% in June from the previous month, the Labor Department reported.
On this episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, ABA economist Jeff Huther discusses recent dynamics with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the "world's most important number."
