Home prices increased 6.3% year over year in April compared to an 8.3% annual gain the previous month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released today. The 20-city composite increased 7.2% year over year, down from a 7.5% increase the previous month. San Diego reported the highest year-over-year gain among the 20 cities with a 10.3% increase in April, followed by New York and Chicago, with increases of 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index showed that home prices rose 0.2% in April compared to the previous month. Home prices were up 6.3% year over year. The FHFA index is calculated using the prices of houses bought with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.