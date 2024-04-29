John Sorensen, president and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association, today announced that he will retire by the end of the year. Sorensen will continue leading IBA until a search process is completed for a successor.

Sorensen joined IBA in 1986 and has served as president and CEO since 1997. Under his leadership, IBA grew to 265 member banks with a presence in nearly every Iowa community. He has chaired the National Alliance of State Banking Associations and the Iowa Society of Association Executives as well as served on the ABA Board.