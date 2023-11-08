ABA Foundation: Bankers reach 1.2 million people with financial education programs

The ABA Foundation announced this week that roughly 33,000 bank volunteers from 800 banks have reached more than 1.2 million people through financial education. The milestone comes only 11 months after the foundation issued a three-year goal aimed at helping five million Americans access pathways to prosperity by 2026.

Banks can visit aba.com/FinEd to participate in any of the ABA Foundation’s national campaigns. Free financial education resources include videos, presentation slides, handouts, guides, social posts and more.