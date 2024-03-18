Marketing Money Podcast: The hurdles of bank marketing

The value of sponsorships and how community involvement works best when it is aligned with business goals.

n this episode of the Marketing Money podcast, John and Josh tackle the hurdles of bank marketing, emphasizing the shift from branding to activation. They highlight community sponsorships, caution against generic ads and stress ROI-focused strategies amid budget scrutiny. And they discuss the importance of aligning community involvement with business goals.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.