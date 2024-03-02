Podcast: The commercial real estate state of play

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Alkami — ABA’s Dan Brown and Sharon Whitaker discuss community bank exposures to commercial real estate and how community banks are managing shifts in the CRE sector. They also dispel imprecise narratives about the state of CRE.

“There is a lot of nuance within the commercial real estate market,” says Brown. There are going to be some challenges for sure. But at the same time, too, though, there’s going to be a lot of resilience. A lot of these loans are very conservatively underwritten. I think a lot of banks would be in a very good position no matter what may come in the future.”

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode: