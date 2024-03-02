Generic selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Podcast: The commercial real estate state of play
Warehouses represent a robust commercial real estate subsector. (Pexels photo)

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Alkami — ABA’s Dan Brown and Sharon Whitaker discuss community bank exposures to commercial real estate and how community banks are managing shifts in the CRE sector. They also dispel imprecise narratives about the state of CRE.

“There is a lot of nuance within the commercial real estate market,” says Brown. There are going to be some challenges for sure. But at the same time, too, though, there’s going to be a lot of resilience. A lot of these loans are very conservatively underwritten. I think a lot of banks would be in a very good position no matter what may come in the future.”

In this episode:

Dan Brown
Senior Director, Economist
ABA

Sharon Whitaker
VP, Real Estate Finance
ABA

 

