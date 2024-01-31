Regulators release proposed Call Report changes under capital standards

The Federal Reserve, FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have released proposed revisions to Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council reports—including the Call Report—that would be made under the agencies’ proposed capital standards rulemaking as part of U.S. implementation of the Basel III endgame. The agencies are proposing substantive changes for banks currently filing the FFIEC 031 or banks that would be subject to the expanded risk-based approach under the proposed capital rule, and only making technical revisions to the FFIEC 041 and FFIEC 051, according to a joint statement.