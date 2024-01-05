Podcast: How Esquire Bank carved out a profitable niche serving law firms



Esquire Bank has found a strategy that turns the typical ratio of business client loans to deposits on its head. Through its nationwide vertical of services for law firms, Esquire Bank brings in roughly $1.80 in core deposits for every dollar lent. On the first ABA Banking Journal Podcast episode of 2024, Andrew Sagliocca — president, CEO and vice chairman of Long Island-based Esquire Bank — discusses the bank’s unique niche in serving the litigation sector, including the complex financing its clients require, and how the bank developed its strategy to meet these firms’ needs. Sagliocca also discusses the bank’s merchant services solutions and how they fit into the bank’s strategy.

