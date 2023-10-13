Podcast: Why middle market businesses remain optimistic

“Often, economic change occurs at this level of the economy,” says Umpqua Bank EVP Richard Cabrera about the middle market of the commercial sector. “While economic concerns still linger, there’s tremendous optimism.” The latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — continues a series of conversations on the business outlook, following last week’s episode on the perspectives of CFOs at large corporates and the upper end of the middle market.

In this episode, Cabrera discusses:

What Umpqua Bank’s latest Business Barometer survey says about optimism and growth plans among small businesses and the middle market, which represents 45 million jobs and one-third of U.S. GDP.

How banks can work effectively with small and middle market clients, including advising on cybersecurity.

Why small and middle market businesses in the western U.S. are more optimistic than their counterparts in other regions.

The growing trend of onshoring and nearshoring in middle market supply chains — and what that means for their commercial real estate needs.

The continued strength of industrial and warehouse real estate.

