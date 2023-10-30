ABA Data Bank: Chase Field becomes focus of the sports world

Major global bank holds naming rights for World Series venue.

By Khalil Garriott and Evan Sparks

C

hase Field will be the epicenter of the sports universe tonight.

The World Series heads to the desert for Games 3-5, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers knotted at a game apiece.

One of Major League Baseball’s most identifiable landmarks, Chase Field boasts a signature swimming pool and retractable roof. The venue opened its gates 25 years ago as Bank One Ballpark after the bank bought naming rights for $100 million over 30 years.

Bank One’s 2005 merger with JPMorgan Chase led to Chase holding naming rights. The stadium was subsequently renamed Chase Field.

The 2023 World Series is the first featuring two stadiums with roofs. With high temperatures of up to 85 degrees forecast for Phoenix this week, the air-conditioned facility is ideal for baseball fans. The Diamondbacks hope their friendly home confines, where they posted a 43-38 record this regular season, will help them get a leg up in the series — or even clinch it.

