CFPB sets Reg Z annual threshold adjustments for 2024

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has announced the 2024 dollar amounts for the annual threshold adjustments for Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act. For open-end consumer credit plans under TILA, the threshold that triggers requirements to disclose minimum interest charges will remain unchanged at $1 in 2024. For Home Ownership and Equity Protection Act loans, the adjusted total loan amount threshold for high-cost mortgages will be $26,092. The adjusted points-and-fees dollar trigger for high-cost mortgages will be $1,305.

For qualified mortgages under the general qualified mortgage loan definition, the thresholds for the spread between the annual percentage rate and the average prime offer rate in 2024 will be: 2.25 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $130,461; 3.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $78,277 but less than $130,461; 6.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount less than $78,277; 6.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction secured by a manufactured home with a loan amount less than $130,461; 3.5 or more percentage points for a subordinate-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $78,277; or 6.5 or more percentage points for a subordinate-lien covered transaction with a loan amount less than $78,277.

For all categories of QMs, the thresholds for total points and fees in 2024 will be 3% of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $130,461; $3,914 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $78,277 but less than $130,461; 5% of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $26,092 but less than $78,277; $1,305 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $16,308 but less than $26,092; and 8% of the total loan amount for a loan amount less than $16,308.