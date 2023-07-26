Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal
Podcast: The mainstreaming of health savings accounts

Podcast: The mainstreaming of health savings accounts

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Community Banking, Featured, Human Resources, Insurance, Policy, Wealth Management

Nearly 72 million Americans were covered by health savings accounts at the end of 2022, an increase of 6.5% from the year before, and HSAs are used across the income spectrum, with 75% of accountholders living in a zip code with a median household income of less than $100,000. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — presented by Intrafi — ABA’s Kevin McKechnie and HSA expert Eric Remjeske discuss the findings of the latest ABA HSA Council/Devenir survey of HSA accountholders. McKechnie and Remjeske also talk about how HSAs fit into the business models of banks of all sizes, why large numbers of community banks have become HSA funds custodians, how banks use HSA plans for their own employees and policy issues facing HSAs in the coming months and years.

This episode is sponsored by Intrafi.

In this episode:

Eric Remjeske
Founder and President
Devenir Research

Kevin McKechnie
Executive Director
ABA HSA Council

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

Share.

Related Posts